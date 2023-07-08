Spencer Strider starts for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Tropicana Field against Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Rays vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 8, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays' 135 home runs rank third in Major League Baseball.

Tampa Bay ranks third in the majors with a .454 team slugging percentage.

The Rays' .260 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in baseball this season with 495.

The Rays have an OBP of .332 this season, which ranks fourth in MLB.

The Rays rank 18th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.6 whiffs per contest.

Tampa Bay averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, ninth-most in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the third-best ERA (3.68) in the majors this season.

Rays pitchers have a 1.202 WHIP this season, fourth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rays will hand the ball to Taj Bradley (5-4) for his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday, when he threw 3 1/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up five earned runs while allowing nine hits.

He has earned a quality start one time in 12 starts this season.

Bradley has seven starts of five or more innings this season in 12 chances. He averages 4.7 innings per outing.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 12 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves L 2-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/17/2023 Rangers - Away - -

