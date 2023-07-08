Rays vs. Braves Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 8
Saturday's contest that pits the Tampa Bay Rays (57-34) versus the Atlanta Braves (59-28) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 6-4 in favor of the Rays. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on July 8.
The Braves will give the ball to Spencer Strider (10-2, 3.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rays will turn to Taj Bradley (5-4, 5.11 ERA).
Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 8, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction
Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Braves 5.
Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Read More About This Game
|Rays Injury Report
|Braves vs Rays Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Rays Player Props
|Braves vs Rays Pitching Matchup
Rays Performance Insights
- In three games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have posted a mark of 1-2.
- When it comes to the total, Tampa Bay and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.
- Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Rays' past 10 games.
- The Rays have been victorious in four, or 33.3%, of the 12 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Tampa Bay has played as an underdog of +130 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rays have a 43.5% chance of walking away with the win.
- The offense for Tampa Bay is No. 2 in MLB, scoring 5.4 runs per game (495 total runs).
- Rays pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.68 ERA this year, third-best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 2
|@ Mariners
|L 7-6
|Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
|July 4
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
|July 5
|Phillies
|L 8-4
|Zack Littell vs Taijuan Walker
|July 6
|Phillies
|L 3-1
|Shawn Armstrong vs Cristopher Sanchez
|July 7
|Braves
|L 2-1
|Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton
|July 8
|Braves
|-
|Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider
|July 9
|Braves
|-
|Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder
|July 14
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 15
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 16
|@ Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|July 17
|@ Rangers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.