Manuel Margot Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.278 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), take on starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Manuel Margot At The Plate
- Margot is batting .249 with 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks.
- Margot has reached base via a hit in 40 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in 10 of those games.
- In three games this season, he has homered (4.6%, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 22 games this year (33.8%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.2%) he had more than one.
- He has scored in 22 games this season (33.8%), including six multi-run games (9.2%).
Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|30
|.215
|AVG
|.284
|.276
|OBP
|.333
|.327
|SLG
|.402
|7
|XBH
|10
|2
|HR
|1
|14
|RBI
|12
|19/8
|K/BB
|19/7
|2
|SB
|4
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 91 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- Strider (10-2) gets the starting nod for the Braves in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.75 ERA in 98 1/3 innings pitched, with 155 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and first in K/9 (14.2).
