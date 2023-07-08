Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Luke Raley -- with a slugging percentage of .655 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, on July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Braves.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Looking to place a prop bet on Luke Raley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley is hitting .276 with 14 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 17 walks.
- In 39 of 67 games this year (58.2%) Raley has had a hit, and in 16 of those games he had more than one (23.9%).
- He has gone deep in 19.4% of his games in 2023 (13 of 67), and 6.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has an RBI in 24 of 67 games this year, with multiple RBI in nine of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 32 games this year, with multiple runs 12 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|33
|.233
|AVG
|.310
|.337
|OBP
|.378
|.522
|SLG
|.637
|14
|XBH
|17
|5
|HR
|10
|14
|RBI
|22
|37/8
|K/BB
|35/9
|6
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.