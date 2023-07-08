Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Josh Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .415 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Spencer Strider on the hill, July 8 at 7:15 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Braves.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Josh Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is batting .276 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe has gotten at least one hit in 64.8% of his games this year (46 of 71), with multiple hits 21 times (29.6%).
- He has gone deep in 16.9% of his games in 2023 (12 of 71), and 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (42.3%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (15.5%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 29 of 71 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|36
|.270
|AVG
|.281
|.294
|OBP
|.338
|.426
|SLG
|.533
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|33/4
|K/BB
|42/12
|7
|SB
|12
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.61).
- Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- The Braves are sending Strider (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.