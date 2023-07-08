On Saturday, Jose Siri (.211 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 60 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Spencer Strider. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Braves.

Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +115)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +240)

Discover More About This Game

Jose Siri At The Plate

  • Siri is hitting .220 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 33 of 55 games this year (60.0%) Siri has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (12.7%).
  • He has hit a long ball in 29.1% of his games this year, and 7.8% of his chances at the plate.
  • Siri has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (43.6%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those games (18.2%).
  • He has scored in 49.1% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 23
.240 AVG .195
.298 OBP .236
.500 SLG .549
10 XBH 13
8 HR 8
20 RBI 17
38/9 K/BB 32/5
4 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.61 team ERA that ranks second among all league pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
  • The Braves will send Strider (10-2) to the mound for his 18th start of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts in 98 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday, the right-hander threw 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old's 3.75 ERA ranks 32nd, 1.108 WHIP ranks 16th, and 14.2 K/9 ranks first among qualifying pitchers this season.
