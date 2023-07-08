Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 8
Published: Jul. 8, 2023 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Brandon Lowe (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 62 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Spencer Strider and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Braves.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Saturday, July 8, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Braves Starter: Spencer Strider
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brandon Lowe? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe has seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 27 walks while batting .213.
- Lowe has had a hit in 29 of 53 games this year (54.7%), including multiple hits nine times (17.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games this season, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 16 games this year (30.2%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (20.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.3%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.236
|AVG
|.191
|.346
|OBP
|.280
|.483
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|37/15
|K/BB
|29/12
|3
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.61).
- The Braves allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (91 total, one per game).
- Strider gets the start for the Braves, his 18th of the season. He is 10-2 with a 3.75 ERA and 155 strikeouts through 98 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Sunday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- This season, the 24-year-old ranks 32nd in ERA (3.75), 16th in WHIP (1.108), and first in K/9 (14.2) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.