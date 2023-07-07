On Friday, Yandy Diaz (.400 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-3 against the Phillies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz leads Tampa Bay with 88 hits and an OBP of .399 this season.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 24th in the league in slugging.

Diaz has recorded a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including 26 multi-hit games (34.7%).

Looking at the 75 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (16.0%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has an RBI in 25 of 75 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56.0% of his games this year (42 of 75), with two or more runs 11 times (14.7%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 35 .324 AVG .294 .413 OBP .385 .507 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 26/21 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings