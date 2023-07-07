On Friday, Wander Franco (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 69 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Phillies.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay in slugging percentage (.462) thanks to 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 52nd and he is 52nd in slugging.

Franco has recorded a hit in 58 of 83 games this season (69.9%), including 28 multi-hit games (33.7%).

He has hit a home run in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (36.1%), Franco has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (13.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 83 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 38 .298 AVG .268 .355 OBP .325 .517 SLG .399 23 XBH 12 7 HR 3 28 RBI 16 26/16 K/BB 23/13 14 SB 14

Braves Pitching Rankings