Friday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (45-43) and the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) clashing at Target Field in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Twins according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (5-4) for the Twins and Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Twins Performance Insights

In five games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 4-1.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have won 34, or 63%, of the 54 games they've played as favorites this season.

Minnesota has entered 29 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 18-11 in those contests.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 21st-most runs in the majors this season with 375 (4.3 per game).

The Twins have the top team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.53).

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Baltimore and its opponents are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Orioles' past 10 games.

The Orioles have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (50%) in those contests.

Baltimore has a mark of 5-6 in contests where oddsmakers favor it by +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The Orioles have an implied victory probability of 44.4% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Baltimore scores the ninth-most runs in baseball (418 total, 4.9 per game).

Orioles pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.24 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Orioles W 1-0 Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish July 2 @ Orioles L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin July 3 Royals W 8-4 Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox July 4 Royals W 9-3 Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke July 5 Royals W 5-0 Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh July 7 Orioles - Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin July 8 Orioles - Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells July 9 Orioles - Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson July 14 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA

Orioles Schedule