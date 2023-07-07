Isaac Paredes and Matt Olson will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Tampa Bay Rays and Atlanta Braves square off at Tropicana Field on Friday, at 6:40 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Braves Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Read More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 134 total home runs.

Tampa Bay ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Rays are fifth in MLB with a .261 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.5 runs per game (494 total runs).

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .332.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 17 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Tampa Bay has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in the majors.

Tampa Bay has a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.212).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Glasnow is trying to collect his second quality start of the season.

Glasnow is aiming for his third straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.1 innings per appearance on the hill.

He has given up one or more earned runs in all of his appearances.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/16/2023 Royals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.