Friday's game between the Tampa Bay Rays (57-33) and the Atlanta Braves (58-28) at Tropicana Field is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Rays securing the victory. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET on July 7.

The Rays will give the nod to Tyler Glasnow (2-2) against the Braves and Charlie Morton (8-6).

Rays vs. Braves Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Rays vs. Braves Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 5, Braves 4.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Braves

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Rays have been favored 75 times and won 51, or 68%, of those games.

Tampa Bay is 51-24 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.

Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 494.

The Rays have a 3.71 team ERA that ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.

