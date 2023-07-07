On Friday, Randy Arozarena (batting .179 in his past 10 games) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves, whose starting pitcher will be Charlie Morton. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks while hitting .282.

He ranks 29th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 44th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Arozarena has gotten a hit in 56 of 85 games this year (65.9%), including 24 multi-hit games (28.2%).

He has gone deep in 17.6% of his games this year, and 4.4% of his plate appearances.

In 37.6% of his games this year, Arozarena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 43 games this year, with multiple runs 11 times.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .288 AVG .276 .413 OBP .366 .510 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 39/24 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

Braves Pitching Rankings