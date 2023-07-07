The Tampa Bay Rays, including Manuel Margot (.205 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 101 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Manuel Margot Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Manuel Margot At The Plate

Margot has 13 doubles, a triple, three home runs and 15 walks while hitting .250.

Margot has gotten at least one hit in 62.5% of his games this season (40 of 64), with multiple hits 10 times (15.6%).

He has hit a home run in 4.7% of his games in 2023, and 1.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 22 games this year (34.4%), Margot has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.3%) he had two or more.

He has scored in 22 games this season (34.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Manuel Margot Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 30 .217 AVG .284 .278 OBP .333 .330 SLG .402 7 XBH 10 2 HR 1 14 RBI 12 18/8 K/BB 19/7 2 SB 4

Braves Pitching Rankings