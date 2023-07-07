After hitting .293 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Discover More About This Game

Josh Lowe At The Plate

Lowe is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.

Lowe has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 70 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of them.

He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 70), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this year (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.0%).

Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 33 GP 36 .280 AVG .281 .303 OBP .338 .441 SLG .533 13 XBH 16 3 HR 9 17 RBI 31 31/4 K/BB 42/12 7 SB 12

Braves Pitching Rankings