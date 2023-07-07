Josh Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .293 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Josh Lowe and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Josh Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Josh Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .281 with 17 doubles, 12 home runs and 16 walks.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 65.7% of his 70 games this year, with multiple hits in 30.0% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in 17.1% of his games in 2023 (12 of 70), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has driven home a run in 30 games this year (42.9%), including more than one RBI in 15.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (41.4%), including seven games with multiple runs (10.0%).
Josh Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|33
|GP
|36
|.280
|AVG
|.281
|.303
|OBP
|.338
|.441
|SLG
|.533
|13
|XBH
|16
|3
|HR
|9
|17
|RBI
|31
|31/4
|K/BB
|42/12
|7
|SB
|12
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves will send Morton (8-6) to the mound for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
