Jose Siri Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 1-for-4 in his last game, Jose Siri and the Tampa Bay Rays take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Jose Siri Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Explore More About This Game
Jose Siri At The Plate
- Siri is batting .224 with six doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 14 walks.
- In 61.1% of his 54 games this season, Siri has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 29.6% of his games this season, and 8% of his trips to the plate.
- Siri has an RBI in 24 of 54 games this year, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 27 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Jose Siri Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|23
|.248
|AVG
|.195
|.306
|OBP
|.236
|.515
|SLG
|.549
|10
|XBH
|13
|8
|HR
|8
|20
|RBI
|17
|36/9
|K/BB
|32/5
|4
|SB
|3
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Braves pitching staff ranks fifth in the league.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.64).
- Braves pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in the league.
- The Braves are sending Morton (8-6) out for his 17th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4).
