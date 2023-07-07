Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with two doubles, two home runs, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Charlie Morton) at 6:40 PM ET on Friday.
In his previous game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-4 against the Phillies.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes leads Tampa Bay with 67 hits, batting .264 this season with 29 extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- In 55.8% of his games this season (43 of 77), Paredes has picked up at least one hit, and in 18 of those games (23.4%) he recorded more than one.
- In 13 games this year, he has homered (16.9%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).
- In 40.3% of his games this year, Paredes has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (10.4%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 40.3% of his games this season (31 of 77), with two or more runs 10 times (13.0%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.347
|OBP
|.391
|.492
|SLG
|.500
|13
|XBH
|16
|9
|HR
|6
|32
|RBI
|22
|25/16
|K/BB
|27/16
|1
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The Braves pitching staff is fifth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Braves have the third-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.64).
- The Braves surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Morton (8-6) takes the mound for the Braves in his 17th start of the season. He has a 3.57 ERA in 90 2/3 innings pitched, with 105 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander went 5 2/3 scoreless innings while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers.
