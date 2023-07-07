Harold Ramirez -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

  • Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

  • Ramirez is hitting .287 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.
  • In 62.1% of his games this season (41 of 66), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (15.2%).
  • He has scored in 28 of 66 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 29
.282 AVG .292
.338 OBP .315
.556 SLG .340
17 XBH 3
8 HR 1
24 RBI 11
33/10 K/BB 18/4
3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
  • The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Braves pitchers combine to surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
  • Morton makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
  • This season, the 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among pitchers who qualify.
