Harold Ramirez -- .189 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Atlanta Braves, with Charlie Morton on the hill, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Harold Ramirez Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harold Ramirez At The Plate

Ramirez is hitting .287 with 10 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 14 walks.

In 62.1% of his games this season (41 of 66), Ramirez has picked up at least one hit, and in 20 of those games (30.3%) he recorded more than one.

He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games this season, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.

Ramirez has picked up an RBI in 24 games this season (36.4%), with two or more RBI in 10 of those contests (15.2%).

He has scored in 28 of 66 games this year, and more than once 3 times.

Harold Ramirez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 29 .282 AVG .292 .338 OBP .315 .556 SLG .340 17 XBH 3 8 HR 1 24 RBI 11 33/10 K/BB 18/4 3 SB 1

Braves Pitching Rankings