The Chicago Sky (8-9) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when hosting the Atlanta Dream (7-8) on Friday, July 7, 2023 at Wintrust Arena. This contest is at 8:00 PM ET on ION.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Dream vs. Sky Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: ION

Dream vs. Sky Score Prediction

Prediction: Sky 87 Dream 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Dream vs. Sky

Computer Predicted Spread: Chicago (-11.3)

Chicago (-11.3) Computer Predicted Total: 163.1

Dream vs. Sky Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Atlanta is 8-6-0 this year.

Atlanta has played 14 games this year, and 10 of them have hit the over.

Dream Performance Insights

Offensively, the Dream are the third-best squad in the WNBA (86.7 points per game). But defensively they are the worst (89.5 points conceded per game).

In 2023, Atlanta is fourth in the WNBA in rebounds (35.9 per game) and second-worst in rebounds conceded (37.0).

The Dream are the second-worst squad in the WNBA in turnovers per game (15.1) and fifth in turnovers forced (13.6).

The Dream are seventh in the league in 3-pointers made (6.8 per game) and fifth in 3-point percentage (36.0%).

In 2023, the Dream are seventh in the WNBA in 3-pointers conceded (7.6 per game) and sixth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Atlanta attempts 27.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 72.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 22.5% of Atlanta's buckets are 3-pointers, and 77.5% are 2-pointers.

