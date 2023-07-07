The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023

Friday, July 7, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Braves Starter: Charlie Morton

Charlie Morton TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.

Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).

In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).

In 27.3% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 29 GP 26 .253 AVG .209 .275 OBP .229 .455 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 27/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

Braves Pitching Rankings