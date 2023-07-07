Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Christian Bethancourt (.333 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero home run), battle starter Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Discover More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is hitting .232 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has gotten a hit in 32 of 55 games this season (58.2%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (18.2%).
- In seven games this season, he has hit a home run (12.7%, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate).
- In 27.3% of his games this season, Bethancourt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 7.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 10.9%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|26
|.253
|AVG
|.209
|.275
|OBP
|.229
|.455
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|27/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in MLB.
- The Braves have a 3.64 team ERA that ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- Braves pitchers combine to allow 90 home runs (one per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts in 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Miami Marlins, when he tossed 5 2/3 scoreless innings while giving up four hits.
- The 39-year-old's 3.57 ERA ranks 28th, 1.445 WHIP ranks 58th, and 10.4 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
