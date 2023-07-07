Brandon Lowe Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Braves - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Tampa Bay Rays and Brandon Lowe, who went 2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI last time in action, battle Charlie Morton and the Atlanta Braves at Tropicana Field, Friday at 6:40 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI) against the Phillies.
Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Braves Starter: Charlie Morton
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Discover More About This Game
Brandon Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .213 with seven doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- In 29 of 52 games this year (55.8%) Lowe has had a hit, and in nine of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- He has hit a home run in nine games this year (17.3%), homering in 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lowe has picked up an RBI in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 21.2% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 17 of 52 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.236
|AVG
|.191
|.333
|OBP
|.280
|.483
|SLG
|.340
|10
|XBH
|7
|6
|HR
|3
|21
|RBI
|11
|37/13
|K/BB
|29/12
|2
|SB
|1
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.5 K/9, the fifth-best in the league.
- The Braves' 3.64 team ERA ranks third across all league pitching staffs.
- The Braves surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, one per game).
- Morton gets the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.57 ERA and 105 strikeouts through 90 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw 5 2/3 scoreless innings against the Miami Marlins while surrendering four hits.
- The 39-year-old ranks 28th in ERA (3.57), 58th in WHIP (1.445), and 12th in K/9 (10.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
