On Thursday, Yandy Diaz (.371 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Yandy Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yandy Díaz At The Plate

Diaz has 87 hits and an OBP of .396, both of which rank first among Tampa Bay hitters this season.

He ranks fifth in batting average, fifth in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Diaz has gotten a hit in 50 of 74 games this year (67.6%), including 26 multi-hit games (35.1%).

He has homered in 16.2% of his games in 2023 (12 of 74), and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has driven in a run in 25 games this season (33.8%), including eight games with more than one RBI (10.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 56.8% of his games this season (42 of 74), with two or more runs 11 times (14.9%).

Yandy Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 35 .324 AVG .294 .407 OBP .385 .510 SLG .485 13 XBH 16 7 HR 5 19 RBI 20 26/19 K/BB 25/18 0 SB 0

