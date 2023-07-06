Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .242 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the hill, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-2) against the Phillies.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
  • TV Channel: BSSUN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Taylor Walls At The Plate

  • Walls is hitting .211 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 32 walks.
  • Walls has gotten a hit in 34 of 66 games this year (51.5%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (10.6%).
  • In 9.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
  • Walls has had at least one RBI in 27.3% of his games this season (18 of 66), with two or more RBI four times (6.1%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 29 games this season (43.9%), including multiple runs in eight games.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
32 GP 34
.180 AVG .237
.311 OBP .318
.260 SLG .466
6 XBH 13
1 HR 6
7 RBI 19
31/18 K/BB 30/14
8 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Phillies surrender the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (90 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Sanchez (0-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts through 19 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the left-hander went six innings against the Washington Nationals, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up a 3.26 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while giving up a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
