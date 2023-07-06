The Philadelphia Phillies (46-39) have a 2-0 series lead and hope to sweep the Tampa Bay Rays (57-32) on Thursday at Tropicana Field, at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays will call on Shawn Armstrong versus the Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez (0-2).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Shawn Armstrong

Armstrong will take to the mound for the Rays, his second start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning out of the bullpen against the Seattle Mariners without allowing a hit.

He has an ERA of 1.15, a 3.75 strikeout to walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.021 in 12 games this season.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Cristopher Sanchez

Sanchez gets the start for the Phillies, his fifth of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.

In four games this season, the 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.26, with 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.

Sanchez is looking to pick up his second quality start of the season.

Sanchez will look to pitch five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging 4.8 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his four appearances this season.

