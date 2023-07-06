Top Player Prop Bets for Rays vs. Phillies on July 6, 2023
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet odds for Wander Franco, Nicholas Castellanos and others are listed when the Tampa Bay Rays host the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.
Rays vs. Phillies Game Info
- When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
- Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: BSSUN
MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays
Wander Franco Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)
Franco Stats
- Franco has 93 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 44 runs with 27 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .285/.343/.466 so far this season.
- Franco hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with a double, a triple, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
Franco Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|1
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-6
|2
|0
|2
|5
|1
Randy Arozarena Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Arozarena Stats
- Randy Arozarena has nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 58 RBI (86 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He's slashing .286/.394/.482 so far this year.
- Arozarena enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with two home runs and four RBI.
Arozarena Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 5
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Phillies
|Jul. 4
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Mariners
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Mariners
|Jun. 30
|2-for-5
|2
|1
|3
|5
|0
MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies
Nicholas Castellanos Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Castellanos Stats
- Castellanos has 102 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs, 23 walks and 55 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.
- He has a slash line of .310/.352/.514 so far this season.
Castellanos Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 5
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 4
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 2
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 1
|3-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|7
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Bryson Stott Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Stott Stats
- Bryson Stott has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs, 18 walks and 32 RBI (97 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.
- He's slashed .304/.340/.429 so far this year.
- Stott enters this game looking to extend his four-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .450 with three doubles, a walk and two RBI.
Stott Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Rays
|Jul. 5
|4-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|5
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 4
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jul. 2
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Nationals
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|at Cubs
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
