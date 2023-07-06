The Philadelphia Phillies (46-39), who are going for the series sweep, will go head to head with the Tampa Bay Rays (57-32) on Thursday, July 6 at Tropicana Field, with Cristopher Sanchez pitching for the Phillies and Shawn Armstrong toeing the rubber for the Rays. The first pitch will be thrown at 6:40 PM ET.

The Rays are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Phillies have +105 odds to play spoiler. The total is 9.5 runs for this game (with +100 odds on the over and -120 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Armstrong - TB (0-0, 1.15 ERA) vs Sanchez - PHI (0-2, 3.26 ERA)

Rays vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Rays have won 51 out of the 74 games, or 68.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Rays have gone 47-15 (winning 75.8% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -130 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Tampa Bay has a 56.5% chance to win.

The Rays went 3-4 across the seven games they were moneyline favorites in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times.

The Phillies have been underdogs in 29 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (41.4%) in those contests.

This season, the Phillies have been victorious nine times in 20 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Phillies have a record of 2-1.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win AL East -800 - 1st

