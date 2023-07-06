Randy Arozarena and the Tampa Bay Rays square off against the Philadelphia Phillies and starter Cristopher Sanchez on Thursday at 6:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this game and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in MLB play with 133 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay's .458 slugging percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Rays are fourth in the majors with a .262 batting average.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 5.5 runs per game (493 total).

The Rays are fourth in baseball with a .334 on-base percentage.

The Rays strike out 8.6 times per game, the No. 18 mark in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.74 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Rays combine for the No. 4-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.221).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Shawn Armstrong (0-0) takes the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he threw scoreless two-thirds of an inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.

He is looking to make his third straight outing with no earned runs given up.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies L 8-4 Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shawn Armstrong Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - - 7/15/2023 Royals - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.