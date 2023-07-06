Thursday's game features the Tampa Bay Rays (57-32) and the Philadelphia Phillies (46-39) squaring off at Tropicana Field (on July 6) at 6:40 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Rays.

The Rays will give the ball to Shawn Armstrong and the Phillies will counter with Cristopher Sanchez (0-2, 3.26 ERA).

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: BSSUN

Rays vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rays 6, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Phillies

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Rays have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

The Rays have been favorites in 74 games this season and won 51 (68.9%) of those contests.

Tampa Bay has entered 62 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 47-15 in those contests.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rays have a 56.5% chance to win.

Tampa Bay has scored 493 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.74).

Rays Schedule