The Tampa Bay Rays, including Randy Arozarena (.205 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Cristopher Sanchez and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Thursday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Randy Arozarena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is batting .286 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 34th in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 56 of 84 games this year, with multiple hits 24 times.

Looking at the 84 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 15 of them (17.9%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has an RBI in 32 of 84 games this year, with multiple RBI in 13 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 43 of 84 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 44 GP 40 .295 AVG .276 .422 OBP .366 .523 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 37/24 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings