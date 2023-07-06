After batting .258 with two doubles, two home runs, nine walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Cristopher Sanchez) at 6:40 PM ET on Thursday.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023

Thursday, July 6, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: BSSUN

BSSUN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is batting .264 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Among the qualifying batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 63rd, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 31st in the league in slugging.

In 55.3% of his 76 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

In 12 games this year, he has homered (15.8%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (39.5%), with two or more RBI in eight of those games (10.5%).

In 39.5% of his games this season (30 of 76), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (13.2%) he has scored more than once.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .246 AVG .281 .350 OBP .391 .475 SLG .500 12 XBH 16 8 HR 6 31 RBI 22 24/16 K/BB 27/16 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings