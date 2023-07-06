Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:23 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on July 6 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: BSSUN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .237.
- In 32 of 54 games this season (59.3%) Bethancourt has had a hit, and in 10 of those games he had more than one (18.5%).
- He has hit a home run in 13.0% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his plate appearances.
- Bethancourt has an RBI in 15 of 54 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 22 of 54 games this season, he has scored, and six of those games included multiple runs.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.263
|AVG
|.209
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.474
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|26/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 90 home runs (1.1 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- The Phillies are sending Sanchez (0-2) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-2 with a 3.26 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 19 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Friday against the Washington Nationals, the left-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.26 ERA and 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .243 to his opponents.
