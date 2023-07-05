On Wednesday, Wander Franco (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.

Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Wander Franco At The Plate

Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .469, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.

Franco has gotten a hit in 56 of 81 games this season (69.1%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (34.6%).

Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (12.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.

In 37.0% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 35 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .302 AVG .268 .362 OBP .325 .533 SLG .399 23 XBH 12 7 HR 3 28 RBI 16 24/16 K/BB 23/13 13 SB 14

Phillies Pitching Rankings