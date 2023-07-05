Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Wander Franco (.273 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 72 points below season-long percentage) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Taijuan Walker. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI) against the Phillies.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .469, fueled by 35 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 20th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 47th in slugging.
- Franco has gotten a hit in 56 of 81 games this season (69.1%), with more than one hit on 28 occasions (34.6%).
- Looking at the 81 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 10 of them (12.3%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the plate.
- In 37.0% of his games this year, Franco has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 13.6% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 35 of 81 games this year, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|38
|.302
|AVG
|.268
|.362
|OBP
|.325
|.533
|SLG
|.399
|23
|XBH
|12
|7
|HR
|3
|28
|RBI
|16
|24/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|13
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker tries for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.
