Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.

Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Taylor Walls? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Taylor Walls At The Plate

Walls is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.

Walls has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.

In 9.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

In 18 games this year (27.7%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 34 .184 AVG .237 .304 OBP .318 .265 SLG .466 6 XBH 13 1 HR 6 7 RBI 19 29/16 K/BB 30/14 7 SB 10

Phillies Pitching Rankings