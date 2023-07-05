Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Taylor Walls -- with a slugging percentage of .235 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is hitting .213 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Walls has reached base via a hit in 34 games this year (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- In 9.2% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In 18 games this year (27.7%), Walls has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (6.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 43.1% of his games this year (28 of 65), with two or more runs eight times (12.3%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.184
|AVG
|.237
|.304
|OBP
|.318
|.265
|SLG
|.466
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|19
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker (9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched) aims for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8).
