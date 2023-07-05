Rays vs. Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 5
Taijuan Walker's Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) face the Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) on Wednesday at Tropicana Field ( 6:40 PM ET) as he tries to collect his 10th win of the season.
The Rays will give the ball to Zack Littell (0-1, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA).
Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Rays vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Time: 6:40 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: St. Petersburg, Florida
- Venue: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (9-3, 3.93 ERA)
Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!
Read More About This Game
Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell
- Littell heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.
- He has pitched to a 5.28 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 12 games.
- He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.
Zack Littell vs. Phillies
- The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.421) and 92 home runs.
- The right-hander has allowed the Phillies to go 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in one inning this season.
Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!
Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker
- Walker will look for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.
- The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.
- Walker is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.
- Walker will try to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).
- In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.