Taijuan Walker's Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) face the Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) on Wednesday at Tropicana Field ( 6:40 PM ET) as he tries to collect his 10th win of the season.

The Rays will give the ball to Zack Littell (0-1, 5.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Phillies will turn to Walker (9-3, 3.93 ERA).

Rays vs. Phillies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Littell - TB (0-1, 5.28 ERA) vs Walker - PHI (9-3, 3.93 ERA)

Read More About This Game

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Zack Littell

Littell heads to the mound for the Rays to make his second start of the season, seeking his first win.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, throwing one scoreless inning of relief without allowing a hit.

He has pitched to a 5.28 ERA this season with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.9 walks per nine across 12 games.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

Zack Littell vs. Phillies

The Phillies rank eighth in MLB with a .259 batting average this season. They have a team slugging percentage that ranks ninth in the league (.421) and 92 home runs.

The right-hander has allowed the Phillies to go 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in one inning this season.

Phillies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Taijuan Walker

Walker will look for his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts over 89 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's most recent appearance came on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing six hits.

The 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.93, with 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season. Opponents are hitting .232 against him.

Walker is aiming for his fourth straight quality start.

Walker will try to extend a six-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

In three of his 17 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th.

