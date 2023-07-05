Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies will take the field on Wednesday at Tropicana Field against Zack Littell, who is the named starter for the Tampa Bay Rays. First pitch will be at 6:40 PM ET.

Rays vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Explore More About This Game

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays average 1.5 home runs per game to rank third in MLB play with 132 total home runs.

Tampa Bay's .459 slugging percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Rays' .263 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Tampa Bay is the second-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 5.6 runs per game (489 total).

The Rays rank fourth in MLB with an on-base percentage of .334.

The Rays' 8.5 strikeouts per game rank 17th in MLB.

Tampa Bay's pitching staff is 11th in the majors with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Tampa Bay's 3.69 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.210).

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Littell (0-1) pitches for the Rays to make his second start this season.

The righty last appeared in relief on Sunday, when he tossed one scoreless inning against the Seattle Mariners without surrendering a hit.

He is looking to have his third straight appearance with no earned runs allowed.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners L 8-3 Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners L 7-6 Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies L 3-1 Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Zack Littell Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton 7/8/2023 Braves - Home Taj Bradley Spencer Strider 7/9/2023 Braves - Home Zach Eflin Bryce Elder 7/14/2023 Royals - Away - -

