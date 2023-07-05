The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco ready for the second of a three-game series against Kyle Schwarber and the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday at Tropicana Field.

Oddsmakers list the Rays as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Phillies +110 moneyline odds to win. A 9-run total is set in the matchup.

Rays vs. Phillies Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -135 +110 9 -110 -110 - - -

Rays Recent Betting Performance

The Rays have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

The Rays and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.

Rays Betting Records & Stats

The Rays have won 69.9% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (51-22).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Tampa Bay has a 45-13 record (winning 77.6% of its games).

The Rays have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this matchup.

In the 88 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Tampa Bay, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-34-4).

The Rays have collected a 9-6-0 record against the spread this season (covering 60% of the time).

Rays Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 34-11 23-20 25-16 32-15 45-27 12-4

