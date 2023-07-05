Wednesday's game at Tropicana Field has the Tampa Bay Rays (57-31) matching up with the Philadelphia Phillies (45-39) at 6:40 PM ET on July 5. Our computer prediction projects a 6-3 win for the Rays, who are favored by our model.

The Rays will look to Zack Littell (0-1) against the Phillies and Taijuan Walker (9-3).

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at 6:40 PM ET
  • Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays vs. Phillies Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Rays 6, Phillies 3.

Total Prediction for Rays vs. Phillies

  • Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Rays Performance Insights

  • In seven games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Rays have a record of 4-3.
  • When it comes to hitting the over, Tampa Bay and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Rays did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Rays have been favorites in 73 games this season and won 51 (69.9%) of those contests.
  • Tampa Bay is 47-14 this season when entering a game favored by -130 or more on the moneyline.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Rays.
  • Tampa Bay has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 489.
  • The Rays have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.69).

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
June 29 @ Diamondbacks W 6-1 Zack Littell vs Brandon Pfaadt
June 30 @ Mariners W 15-4 Shane McClanahan vs Bryce Miller
July 1 @ Mariners L 8-3 Tyler Glasnow vs George Kirby
July 2 @ Mariners L 7-6 Taj Bradley vs Luis Castillo
July 4 Phillies L 3-1 Zach Eflin vs Aaron Nola
July 5 Phillies - Zack Littell vs Taijuan Walker
July 6 Phillies - Shane McClanahan vs Cristopher Sanchez
July 7 Braves - Tyler Glasnow vs Charlie Morton
July 8 Braves - Taj Bradley vs Spencer Strider
July 9 Braves - Zach Eflin vs Bryce Elder
July 14 @ Royals - TBA vs TBA

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.