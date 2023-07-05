Luke Raley -- hitting .281 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Explore More About This Game

Luke Raley At The Plate

Raley has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.

Raley has had a hit in 38 of 65 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).

He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 65), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.

Raley has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.8%).

He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.

Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 31 GP 33 .233 AVG .310 .333 OBP .378 .500 SLG .637 13 XBH 17 4 HR 10 13 RBI 22 36/7 K/BB 35/9 6 SB 3

Phillies Pitching Rankings