Luke Raley Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Luke Raley -- hitting .281 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Luke Raley Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Luke Raley At The Plate
- Raley has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 16 walks while batting .276.
- Raley has had a hit in 38 of 65 games this year (58.5%), including multiple hits 16 times (24.6%).
- He has homered in 18.5% of his games in 2023 (12 of 65), and 6.2% of his trips to the dish.
- Raley has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (35.4%), with two or more RBI in nine of them (13.8%).
- He has scored in 47.7% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 18.5%.
Luke Raley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|33
|.233
|AVG
|.310
|.333
|OBP
|.378
|.500
|SLG
|.637
|13
|XBH
|17
|4
|HR
|10
|13
|RBI
|22
|36/7
|K/BB
|35/9
|6
|SB
|3
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league.
- The Phillies' 4.12 team ERA ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
- Walker will look to claim his 10th win when he makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts through 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old's 3.93 ERA ranks 34th, 1.231 WHIP ranks 35th, and 7.8 K/9 ranks 44th among qualifying pitchers this season.
