Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Explore More About This Game
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.
- In 55.3% of his 76 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 76), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (39.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.5%).
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (39.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.246
|AVG
|.281
|.350
|OBP
|.391
|.475
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|22
|24/16
|K/BB
|27/16
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all league pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker (9-3) is trying for his 10th win when he takes the mound for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 3.93 ERA in 89 1/3 innings pitched, with 77 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the righty went six innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
