After going 0-for-3 in his most recent game, Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies (who will start Taijuan Walker) at 6:40 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Phillies.

Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isaac Paredes? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Isaac Paredes At The Plate

Paredes is hitting .264 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 32 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 62nd in batting average, 22nd in on-base percentage, and 32nd in slugging.

In 55.3% of his 76 games this season, Paredes has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 18 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 15.8% of his games in 2023 (12 of 76), and 4.8% of his trips to the plate.

Paredes has picked up an RBI in 30 games this season (39.5%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (10.5%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (39.5%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.2%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 37 .246 AVG .281 .350 OBP .391 .475 SLG .500 12 XBH 16 8 HR 6 31 RBI 22 24/16 K/BB 27/16 1 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings