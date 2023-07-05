The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Tropicana Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

  • Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .217.
  • In 52.6% of his 38 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
  • In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.
  • Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 19
.203 AVG .231
.235 OBP .271
.391 SLG .338
8 XBH 5
2 HR 1
8 RBI 4
20/3 K/BB 14/3
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.12).
  • Phillies pitchers combine to give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (89 total, 1.1 per game).
  • The Phillies are sending Walker (9-3) to the mound to make his 18th start of the season as he aims for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance was on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up six hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
