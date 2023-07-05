The Tampa Bay Rays, including Francisco Mejia and his .455 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no home run), take on starting pitcher Taijuan Walker and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Wednesday at 6:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Mariners.

Francisco Mejía Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)

Francisco Mejía At The Plate

Mejia has 10 doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .217.

In 52.6% of his 38 games this season, Mejia has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.

In 7.9% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.2% of his trips to the plate.

Mejia has driven in a run in 10 games this year (26.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 10.5%.

Francisco Mejía Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 19 GP 19 .203 AVG .231 .235 OBP .271 .391 SLG .338 8 XBH 5 2 HR 1 8 RBI 4 20/3 K/BB 14/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings