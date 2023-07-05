Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 6:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Christian Bethancourt -- with a slugging percentage of .361 in his past 10 games (including no home runs) -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the hill, on July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Phillies.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt is batting .237 with 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks.
- Bethancourt has picked up a hit in 32 of 54 games this season, with multiple hits 10 times.
- Looking at the 54 games he has played this season, he's homered in seven of them (13.0%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Bethancourt has picked up an RBI in 27.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40.7% of his games this year (22 of 54), with two or more runs six times (11.1%).
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|26
|.263
|AVG
|.209
|.286
|OBP
|.229
|.474
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|26/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.12 team ERA that ranks 14th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow 89 home runs (1.1 per game), the sixth-fewest in baseball.
- Walker will look to earn his 10th win when he gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 3.93 ERA and 77 strikeouts in 89 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Friday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander went six innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.93), 35th in WHIP (1.231), and 44th in K/9 (7.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
