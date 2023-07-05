Brandon Lowe, with a slugging percentage of .289 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays versus the Philadelphia Phillies, with Taijuan Walker on the mound, July 5 at 6:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Phillies.

Brandon Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Wednesday, July 5, 2023 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Taijuan Walker

Taijuan Walker TV Channel: MLB Network

Brandon Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has five doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 24 walks while hitting .206.

In 28 of 51 games this season (54.9%) Lowe has picked up a hit, and in eight of those games he had more than one (15.7%).

In 17.6% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 15 games this year (29.4%), Lowe has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (19.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Brandon Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 25 GP 25 .221 AVG .191 .316 OBP .280 .453 SLG .340 8 XBH 7 6 HR 3 19 RBI 11 37/12 K/BB 29/12 2 SB 1

Phillies Pitching Rankings