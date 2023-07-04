Wander Franco Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Wander Franco (.289 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 54 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Mariners.
Wander Franco Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Wander Franco At The Plate
- Franco leads Tampa Bay with a slugging percentage of .459, fueled by 34 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 26th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 46th and he is 51st in slugging.
- Franco has reached base via a hit in 55 games this year (of 80 played), and had multiple hits in 27 of those games.
- He has gone deep in 11.3% of his games in 2023, and 2.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Franco has picked up an RBI in 36.3% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In 42.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (13.8%).
Wander Franco Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|42
|GP
|38
|.297
|AVG
|.268
|.359
|OBP
|.325
|.515
|SLG
|.399
|22
|XBH
|12
|6
|HR
|3
|27
|RBI
|16
|22/16
|K/BB
|23/13
|12
|SB
|14
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies surrender the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola gets the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 30-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 48th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd.
