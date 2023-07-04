Taylor Walls Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Tampa Bay Rays, including Taylor Walls (.235 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Aaron Nola and the Philadelphia Phillies at Tropicana Field, Tuesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Mariners.
Taylor Walls Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Taylor Walls At The Plate
- Walls is batting .213 with 10 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 30 walks.
- Walls has reached base via a hit in 34 games this season (of 65 played), and had multiple hits in seven of those games.
- Looking at the 65 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in six of them (9.2%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Walls has picked up an RBI in 18 games this season (27.7%), with more than one RBI in four of those contests (6.2%).
- In 43.1% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (12.3%).
Taylor Walls Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|34
|.184
|AVG
|.237
|.304
|OBP
|.318
|.265
|SLG
|.466
|6
|XBH
|13
|1
|HR
|6
|7
|RBI
|19
|29/16
|K/BB
|30/14
|7
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (7-5) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 48th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd.
