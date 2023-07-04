Wander Franco and Nicholas Castellanos are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Tampa Bay Rays and the Philadelphia Phillies play at Tropicana Field on Tuesday (first pitch at 4:10 PM ET).

Rays vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida

Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: Tampa Bay Rays

Zach Eflin Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Eflin Stats

Zach Eflin (9-3) will take to the mound for the Rays and make his 16th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth consecutive quality start.

Eflin has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished two appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers this campaign, the 29-year-old's 3.29 ERA ranks 19th, 1.030 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 27th.

Eflin Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 7.0 7 2 2 7 0 vs. Royals Jun. 23 6.0 7 3 3 7 2 at Padres Jun. 17 6.0 4 2 2 5 2 at Athletics Jun. 12 4.2 5 4 4 6 2 vs. Twins Jun. 6 6.2 3 0 0 9 1

Wander Franco Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Franco Stats

Franco has put up 90 hits with 21 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 43 runs with 26 stolen bases.

He's slashing .283/.343/.459 so far this season.

Franco Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 2 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-6 2 0 2 5 1 at Diamondbacks Jun. 29 2-for-5 1 0 2 4 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

Randy Arozarena Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Arozarena Stats

Randy Arozarena has 84 hits with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, 45 walks and 58 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashing .287/.398/.488 on the year.

Arozarena Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Mariners Jul. 2 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Mariners Jul. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Jun. 30 2-for-5 2 1 3 5 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Diamondbacks Jun. 27 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Nicholas Castellanos Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Castellanos Stats

Castellanos has 101 hits with 26 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs, 23 walks and 54 RBI. He's also stolen six bases.

He has a .316/.358/.516 slash line on the year.

Castellanos has recorded a base hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .364 with three doubles, three home runs and nine RBI.

Castellanos Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Nationals Jul. 2 2-for-5 1 1 2 6 0 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 3-for-4 2 1 3 7 0 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 1 at Cubs Jun. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 28 2-for-5 2 1 4 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Schwarber Stats

Kyle Schwarber has 57 hits with 10 doubles, a triple, 22 home runs, 58 walks and 47 RBI.

He's slashing .188/.326/.446 so far this season.

Schwarber has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .227 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Nationals Jul. 2 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 vs. Nationals Jul. 1 2-for-5 3 1 4 5 vs. Nationals Jun. 30 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Jun. 29 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 at Cubs Jun. 28 1-for-5 1 0 0 2

