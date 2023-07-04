In the series opener on Tuesday, July 4, Zach Eflin will take the mound for the Tampa Bay Rays (57-30) as they square off against the Philadelphia Phillies (44-39), who will counter with Aaron Nola. The first pitch will be thrown at 4:10 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Phillies are +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Rays (-145). The over/under is 8 runs for this contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Rays vs. Phillies Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Eflin - TB (9-3, 3.29 ERA) vs Nola - PHI (7-5, 4.51 ERA)

Rays vs. Phillies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Rays vs. Phillies Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have entered the game as favorites 72 times this season and won 51, or 70.8%, of those games.

The Rays have gone 39-11 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -145 or shorter (78% winning percentage).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for Tampa Bay.

The Rays have a 4-3 record across the seven games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the run total seven times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Phillies have won in 10, or 37%, of the 27 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Phillies have a win-loss record of 3-8 when favored by +120 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

Over the past 10 games, the Phillies have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Philadelphia and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Rays vs. Phillies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Wander Franco 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+230) Harold Ramirez 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+175) Yandy Díaz 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+210) Randy Arozarena 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+155) Christian Bethancourt 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225)

Rays Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win AL East -800 - 1st

