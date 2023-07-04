On Tuesday, Randy Arozarena (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Tampa Bay Rays play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He notched a home run while going 2-for-4 in his last game against the Mariners.

Randy Arozarena Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Discover More About This Game

Randy Arozarena At The Plate

Arozarena is hitting .287 with nine doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 45 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 35th in the league in slugging.

Arozarena has picked up a hit in 54 of 82 games this season, with multiple hits 24 times.

He has homered in 18.3% of his games in 2023 (15 of 82), and 4.5% of his trips to the dish.

Arozarena has had at least one RBI in 39.0% of his games this year (32 of 82), with two or more RBI 13 times (15.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 51.2% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 13.4%.

Randy Arozarena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 40 .298 AVG .276 .429 OBP .366 .539 SLG .441 15 XBH 11 9 HR 7 34 RBI 24 33/24 K/BB 50/21 6 SB 3

