Isaac Paredes Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Isaac Paredes -- with a slugging percentage of .581 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Tampa Bay Rays against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the mound, on July 4 at 4:10 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his most recent appearance against the Mariners.
Isaac Paredes Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)
Isaac Paredes At The Plate
- Paredes is hitting .267 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 31 walks.
- He ranks 59th in batting average, 17th in on base percentage, and 27th in slugging among the qualified batters in MLB play.
- Paredes has had a hit in 42 of 75 games this year (56.0%), including multiple hits 18 times (24.0%).
- He has hit a long ball in 12 games this year (16.0%), homering in 4.8% of his plate appearances.
- Paredes has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 10.7% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in six contests.
- He has scored in 30 games this year (40.0%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Isaac Paredes Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.252
|AVG
|.281
|.353
|OBP
|.391
|.487
|SLG
|.500
|12
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|6
|31
|RBI
|22
|23/15
|K/BB
|27/16
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.16 team ERA that ranks 15th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola makes the start for the Phillies, his 18th of the season. He is 7-5 with a 4.51 ERA and 102 strikeouts in 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- This season, the 30-year-old ranks 48th in ERA (4.51), 18th in WHIP (1.117), and 33rd in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers.
