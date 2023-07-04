On Tuesday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.

Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Tropicana Field

Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola

Aaron Nola TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)

Christian Bethancourt At The Plate

Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .236.

Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (31 of 53), with multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).

Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (13.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Bethancourt has driven in a run in 15 games this year (28.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.

Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 26 .264 AVG .209 .287 OBP .229 .484 SLG .352 12 XBH 7 4 HR 3 12 RBI 9 26/3 K/BB 26/3 0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings