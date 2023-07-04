Christian Bethancourt Player Prop Bets: Rays vs. Phillies - July 4
Published: Jul. 4, 2023 at 8:36 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Christian Bethancourt (coming off going 1-for-3) and the Tampa Bay Rays face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Mariners.
Christian Bethancourt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Explore More About This Game
Christian Bethancourt At The Plate
- Bethancourt has 12 doubles, seven home runs and six walks while hitting .236.
- Bethancourt has gotten at least one hit in 58.5% of his games this year (31 of 53), with multiple hits 10 times (18.9%).
- Looking at the 53 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (13.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Bethancourt has driven in a run in 15 games this year (28.3%), including four games with more than one RBI (7.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 41.5% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 11.3%.
Christian Bethancourt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|26
|.264
|AVG
|.209
|.287
|OBP
|.229
|.484
|SLG
|.352
|12
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|3
|12
|RBI
|9
|26/3
|K/BB
|26/3
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.4 K/9, the sixth-best in the league.
- The Phillies have the 15th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.16).
- The Phillies give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (88 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (7-5) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 4.51 ERA in 105 2/3 innings pitched, with 102 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Thursday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 30-year-old's 4.51 ERA ranks 48th, 1.117 WHIP ranks 18th, and 8.7 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
