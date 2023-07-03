Top Player Prop Bets for Padres vs. Angels on July 3, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Juan Soto, Shohei Ohtani and others are listed when the San Diego Padres host the Los Angeles Angels at PETCO Park on Monday (first pitch at 9:40 PM ET).
Padres vs. Angels Game Info
- When: Monday, July 3, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET
- Where: PETCO Park in San Diego, California
- How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
MLB Props Today: San Diego Padres
Blake Snell Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 7.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Snell Stats
- Blake Snell (4-7) will take to the mound for the Padres and make his 17th start of the season.
- He's looking to extend his six-game quality start streak.
- Snell will look to finish five or more innings for the eighth start in a row.
- He has four appearances with no earned runs allowed in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this year, the 30-year-old's 3.31 ERA ranks 21st, 1.207 WHIP ranks 36th, and 11.8 K/9 ranks fourth.
Snell Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|6.0
|3
|2
|2
|10
|2
|at Giants
|Jun. 22
|6.0
|3
|0
|0
|11
|0
|vs. Rays
|Jun. 17
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|12
|3
|at Rockies
|Jun. 11
|7.0
|3
|1
|1
|12
|0
|vs. Cubs
|Jun. 5
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
Juan Soto Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -222)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Soto Stats
- Soto has 20 doubles, 15 home runs, 75 walks and 46 RBI (80 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.
- He has a .277/.424/.502 slash line so far this year.
- Soto has recorded at least one hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .368 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.
Soto Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Reds
|Jul. 2
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|Jul. 1
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 30
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|4
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Pirates
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels
Shohei Ohtani Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Ohtani Stats
- Ohtani has put up 99 hits with 15 doubles, five triples, 31 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .306/.390/.670 on the season.
Ohtani Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 30
|1-for-2
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 28
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|0
|5
|0
Mike Trout Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +240)
Trout Stats
- Mike Trout has 14 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 44 walks and 43 RBI (78 total hits). He's also swiped two bases.
- He's slashed .260/.365/.493 so far this year.
Trout Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 2
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 1
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jun. 30
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 29
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
